PML-N kicks off ‘Mehngai Mukao March’ against PM

PML-N’s “Mehngai Mukao March” kick-started Saturday from Lahore’s Model Town area of the city under the leadership of PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz and Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz.

The first phase of the march will take place in Gujranwala where workers from Hafizabad and Sialkot will join. The next overnight stay of the marchers will be in Jhelum on March 27. Here, local workers from Pind Dadan Khan will join. The marchers will then leave from Jhelum on March 28.

After that, the marchers will reach Rawalpindi where locals and workers from Attock, Sargodha, Multan, DG Khan and Bahawalpur will join. Later, the caravan will reach its destination in Islamabad.

The party leaders will reach three different places in the form of rallies from their constituencies. However, the majority of the leaders in Lahore and the MNAs are directed to reach Model Town including the Khokhar brothers and the workers from Kasur, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan.

PML-N’s Bilal Yasin and Mian Marghoob Ahmad’s constituency workers are directed to reach Data Darbar where workers from the north of Lahore will reach. Meanwhile, the party workers from Gujranwala will reach Lahore today.

A reception camp for the party workers has been set up by Chaudhry Shahbaz Ahmad and Ghazali Saleem Butt at Shahdara where workers from Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib will arrive.

Moreover, the workers from Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Kala Shah Kaku, Chiniot and Ferozewala, Muridke, Alipur Chatha, Wazirabad, Gujarat, Lalamusa, Kharian, Sarai Alamgir, Mandi Bahauddin, Dina, Sohawa, Gujar Khan, Chakwal, and Narowal have also been directed to join the party march. However, all the MNAs will remain in Islamabad.