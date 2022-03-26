PML-N supremo will return to Pakistan once his corruption cases ended: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan from London once his corruption cases ended.

In an address to a rally in Kamalia, the prime minister the “only objective” behind the Opposition’s no-confidence motion against him was to come into power and close “all of their corruption cases” and dismantle the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Without mentioning Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman at the start of his speech, the prime minister mocked JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman by asking the charged crowd of the rally if diesel prices have decreased in Kamalia or not.

Imran Khan while thanking former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari and the PDM chairman took a jab at PML-N president by saying, “Shehbaz Sharif starts polishing shoes wherever he finds one.”

The PM said the dissident members of his party were returning to their old fold after looking at the faces of these three people.

PM Imran said that the ECP is with Nawaz Sharif, adding that the fugitive will return to Pakistan from London once his corruption cases ended. He said that the former PM will not let the independent judiciary work.

He said that the efforts of the ‘three mice’ to topple his government were focused on evading the huge corruption cases and declared that he would not spare them if his life was at stake.

“Losing a government is a minor thing, I will not spare you (referring to opposition leaders), if my life is at stake,” he said.

The premier went on to say that the three stooges (a reference he coined for the corruption-tainted leaders of the main opposition parties) had been hatching a conspiracy to pull down the government of Imran Khan since they had not been getting any NRO.

He appealed to all Pakistanis to reach Islamabad for the March 27 public gathering as the opposition was giving millions of rupees to the member of the National Assembly to switch sides.

“It is the obligation for the whole nation to stand against evil and side with the good and support those people who have been waging war against these thieves and plunderers,” he told the gathering amidst thunderous applause of the supporters who were waving PTI’s flags and chanting party slogans.

The prime minister termed March 27, a ‘decisive day in the country’s history as the mammoth crowd would gather in the Capital on his call to give a message to those criminals that the days of their plunder and loot were over.

“The day will revive the nation. When a nation stands for the right, it is revived,” he said, adding that the whole nation should raise its voice to end evil and vice.