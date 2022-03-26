News Desk

Politics of PTI based on lies: Bilawal Bhutto

Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said that politics of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is based on lies.

Addressing a public rally, Bilawal Bhutto, said that he does not recognize the selected government which came into power through rigging from day one. No one is willing to accept their mistake that this players does not know politics, he added.

PPP Chairman further said that when Imran Khan assumed office of Prime Minister, he talked about Riyasat-e-Madina but in reality he insulted the Riyasat-e-Madina.

The Riyasat-e-Madina was founded on principles of good conduct but on the other hand, PTI’s politics are based on propaganda as every promised they made to the masses was a lie, he claimed.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the economic policies of resulted in inflation and unemployment and now poor masses of the country are drowning in the tsunami of price rises.

Imran Khan adopted economic policies that benefitted the rich and even PTI government imposed tax on donations received for affectees of natural calamities.

