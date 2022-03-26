News DeskShafqat Ali

PTI leaders convey PM’s message to MQM high-ups in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   –  Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi accompanied by Minister for Planning Asad Umar and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak met MQM delegation in Islamabad on Friday. Shah Mahmood Qureshi conveyed an important message from Prime Minister Imran Khan to the MQM leaders.

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday tasked Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to foil the no-confidence motion of the opposition against him. Foreign Minister Qureshi, who is also the ruling Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf’s Vice Chairman, started contacting the allies in the first phase ahead of the crucial National Assembly session on March 28. The FM had a telephone conversation with Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid-e-Azam) leader Chaudhry Pervez Elahi. Qureshi along with Defence Minister Pervez Khattak will meet Chaudhry Pervez Elahi in Lahore today.

The foreign minister will convey the important message of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the Chaudhry brothers. Earlier, Qureshi met a delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan “with a message of goodwill message”.

“The message was that you are our friend and will continue to work with us,” Qureshi later said adding the talks were held with the MQM delegation in a cordial manner. “Our meeting with MQM was positive and fruitful. The delegation will convey my message to the MQM-Pakistan leadership, he added. He said the MQM denied any agreement with the opposition. “The MQM delegation made it clear that the PPP was misquoting the recent meeting,” he added.

Separately yesterday, Foreign Minister Qureshi presented Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser a constitutional amendment bill for the establishment of South Punjab Province. Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri was also present on the occasion. The Speaker directed to make the bill part of the agenda of the house, at the request of the foreign minister.

