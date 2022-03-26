Anadolu

Qatar’s foreign minister calls for nuclear deal with Iran

Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on Saturday underlined the importance of reaching a nuclear agreement with Iran.

Speaking at the Doha Forum international conference, bin Abdulrahman said dialogue constitutes an important step towards increasing security and stability in the region.

“We believe in diplomatic solutions to maintain global security and the resolving of crises through dialogue and diplomacy,” he said.

Indirect negotiations between the US and Iran on the latter’s nuclear program have been ongoing since April 2021. They have been facilitated by the other participants of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in protracted shuttle diplomacy.

The top Qatari diplomat said geopolitical crises such as that caused by Russia’s war on Ukraine have global repercussions, going on to call on the world to deal with problems in the Middle East with the same resolve it shows towards the Ukrainian crisis.

Doha Forum kicked off in the Qatari capital on Saturday in its 20th edition.

The two-day event is attended by prominent speakers, including policy-makers, representatives of international organizations, business leaders, activists and the academia among others.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
International

Iraq closes Green Zone ahead of presidential vote

International

Ahead of Mideast tour, Blinken condemns Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia

International

China top diplomat in India for first visit since border clash

International

Yemen rebel attack on Saudi oil plant sets off huge fire by F1 track

International

US cancels Doha talks with Taliban over girls school closure: official

International

In address to US troops in Poland,Biden praises Ukrainians for ‘stepping up’ to defend their country

International

Ukrainian army says Russian general has been killed in Kherson fighting

International

Putin accuses West of ‘trying to cancel’ Russia

International

300 feared dead in Russian strike on Mariupol theatre: city hall

International

Kremlin says Biden ‘diverting attention’ from US chemical, biological weapons programme

1 of 38

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More