Qatar’s foreign minister calls for nuclear deal with Iran

Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on Saturday underlined the importance of reaching a nuclear agreement with Iran.

Speaking at the Doha Forum international conference, bin Abdulrahman said dialogue constitutes an important step towards increasing security and stability in the region.

“We believe in diplomatic solutions to maintain global security and the resolving of crises through dialogue and diplomacy,” he said.

Indirect negotiations between the US and Iran on the latter’s nuclear program have been ongoing since April 2021. They have been facilitated by the other participants of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in protracted shuttle diplomacy.

The top Qatari diplomat said geopolitical crises such as that caused by Russia’s war on Ukraine have global repercussions, going on to call on the world to deal with problems in the Middle East with the same resolve it shows towards the Ukrainian crisis.

Doha Forum kicked off in the Qatari capital on Saturday in its 20th edition.

The two-day event is attended by prominent speakers, including policy-makers, representatives of international organizations, business leaders, activists and the academia among others.