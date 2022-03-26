Russia says Ukraine’s military objects hit with cruise missiles

Russia said on Saturday it hit Ukraine’s military objects in northwestern Zhytomyr with high precision cruise missiles.

Speaking at a daily briefing in Moscow, Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said an ammunition depot was destroyed in the Velyki Korovyntsi settlement with Kalibr missiles, and a fuel storage in the Mykolaiv city with Onyx missiles.

He also said Russian air defense systems downed three Ukrainian fighter jets, two Su-25 and one Su-24, and six unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) near the Vyshneve settlement and Tochka-U ballistic missile near the Vasylivka settlement.

“In total, since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, 267 unmanned aerial vehicles, 207 anti-aircraft missile systems, 1,618 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 166 multiple rocket launchers, 662 field artillery and mortar guns, as well as 1,453 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed,” the spokesman said.

Russia hit 117 military objects in Ukraine over the last day, including six command posts, three multiple rocket launchers, one S-300 air defense system, 11 warehouses, Konashenkov added.

Currently, the fighting is ongoing for the control over settlements of Novomikhailovka and Novobakhmutovka, he added.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which began on Feb. 24, has been met with international outrage, with the EU, US and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,081 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 1,707 injured, according to UN estimates, with the true toll feared to be far higher.

More than 3.7 million Ukrainians have also fled to neighboring countries, with millions more displaced inside the country, according to the UN refugee agency.