Sanjrani for switching off unnecessary lights today

ISLAMABAD – Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani urged the people of Pakistan to switch off all unnecessary lights and other electric appliances at their homes, offices, and shops on Saturday 8: 30 pm to 9: 30 pm to mark Earth Hour.

“It will show their commitment towards saving this planet for future of next generations,” he said. He said that Climate Change is impacting the lives and livelihoods of everyone around the world. In his message on the occasion of Earth Hour, he stressed that given the scale of disasters caused by the phenomenon, it is about time that every citizen of the world contributes, no matter how small or big the effort, towards reversing and tackling this man-made occurrence.

Sadiq Sanjrani expressed that initiatives at grassroots level such as the Earth Hour certainly contribute towards that end. “I would like to felicitate the WWF-Pakistan team and management in successfully running the campaign in Pakistan for the past several years in partnership with all stakeholders” stated Chairman Senate in his message.

“The Parliament of Pakistan, with both the houses and the secretariats, is certainly pleased to be part of the symbolic initiative” he further added.

Chairman Senate said that the Senate of Pakistan along with its Secretariat is happy to support the initiative this year and the years to come.