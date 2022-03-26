Anadolu

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to continue as scheduled after attack on Jeddah oil depot

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will go ahead as planned despite Houthis’ recent attack on a Jeddah oil depot, Formula 1 announced on Saturday.

“Formula 1 and the FIA can confirm that following discussion with all the teams and drivers, the 2022 FIA Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will continue as scheduled,” a statement said.

“Following the widely reported incident that took place in Jeddah on Friday, there has been extensive discussion between all stakeholders, the Saudi government authorities, and security agencies who have given full and detailed assurances that the event is secure,” it added.

The Jeddah Corniche Circuit, located 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from the Jeddah oil depot, is set to host the second race of the season, with 50 laps to be run on a 6.1-kilometer (3.7-mile) track.

The qualifying laps of the second race of the season will start on Saturday at 1700GMT, with the race itself set for the same hour on Sunday.

