News Desk

Shahbaz Sharif urges masses to support PMLN Mehngai March

The President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday urged the public to join Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz in the Mehangai March and get rid of the tyrannical government.

Appealing to the people to participate in the Mehangai March, he said that on the call of PMLN leader Nawaz Sharif, all should leave their homes and give a final push to those who are inflicting the torment of inflation, go out with Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz and get rid of the tyrannical government.

Mehangai March will free people from daily inflation, he said.

The League President said that the people should know that their right has been eroded by the present corrupt incompetent ruler, adding that let people come out of their houses and prove to the false rulers that their tricks will not work anymore.

Inflation is true, corruption is true, incompetence is true, and people should leave their homes for this truth, added PMLN leader.

Shehbaz Sharif further urged the public to join the opposition’s march against inflation mentioning that the government has been lying to them for more than three years and now the people are being misled with new lies.

He said that now new lies are being told. People should reject it. A corrupt ruler is misleading people for his sinking politics.

Shehbaz Sharif further expressed that people should give the government the message that they reject both inflation and the government that brought it by participation in the Mehangai March.

Continue Reading
More Stories
Islamabad

Islamabad public meeting to prove last nail in coffin of mafia: CM Buzdar

Islamabad

AJK PM lauds OIC for its principled stance on Kashmir dispute

Lahore

Govt to place PPP MNA Jam Abdul Karim name to ECL

Islamabad

Six BNA terrorists killed in Sibi clearance operation: ISPR

Islamabad

PML-N supremo will return to Pakistan once his corruption cases ended: PM

National

PM Imran Khan addresses rally in Kamalia

National

Politics of PTI based on lies: Bilawal Bhutto

Lahore

Ch brothers share reservations in meeting with PTI delegation

Lahore

PML-N kicks off ‘Mehngai Mukao March’ against PM

Islamabad

Voting on no-trust motion likely on April 3 or 4: Sheikh Rashid

1 of 319

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More