Staff Reporter

Stern action against child molesters ordered

LAHORE   –   Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday sought a report from Inspector General of Police (IGP) on molestation of kids in the area of Raiwind Road.

The CM directed the police officer to hold a thorough investigation for the arrest of the culprits involved in the nefarious practice.

“Prompt legal action should be initiated against the culprits. They must not be allowed to escape punishment no matter how influential they may be. They do not deserve any leniency,” orders the CM.

