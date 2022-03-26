Three-day celebrations of Mela Chiraghan from today

LAHORE – The 434th Urs celebrations of Hazrat Madhu Lal Hussain, popularly known as Mela Chiraghan, will begin at Baghbanpura from Saturday (today). Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah will inaugurate the three-day celebrations by laying traditional chaddar on the grave of the great saint of the sub-continent. Auqaf Secretary Jawad Akram, DG Religious Affairs Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari and religious scholars will participate in the Urs celebrations. The Auqaf Department has arranged free food for the devotees.

Qawwals and Na’at Khawan will present religious poetry during Urs days.

The police have made foolproof security arrangement for the visitors.