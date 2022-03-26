Ukrainian army says Russian general has been killed in Kherson fighting

UKRAINE – The Ukrainian army says its forces have killed Russian Lt. Gen. Yakov Rezantsev during fighting in Chornobaiivka, in the Kherson region in Ukraine’s south.

The army said Rezantsez was commander of the 49th Combined Arms Army of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation. Russia’s defense ministry has not commented on the Ukrainian claim.

So far, some six Russian generals are believed to have been killed since the start of Russia’s assault on Ukraine, as well as a deputy commander of the Black Sea fleet.