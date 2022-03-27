Our Staff Reporter

6 terrorists involved in Lahore’s Anarkali blast shot dead in Balochistan

RAWALPINDI – At least six terrorists belonging to Baloch Nationalist Army were killed in ensuing exchange of fire during an operation in general area Nagao Mountains, near Sibbi in Balochistan, Pakistan Army said on Saturday.

Sepoy Nisar embraced martyrdom, another two soldiers got injured during operation: ISPR

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services public Relations (ISPR), the terrorists killed during the operation include Naseeb Ullah Bangalzai alias Jahangir, Pir Jan and Rakai Kalhoi and others which were involved in recent attacks on security forces in Sibi and surroundings. “They were also linked to 20 January blast in Anarkali, Lahore,” the ISPR said. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from their possession. During the operation, Sepoy Nisar embraced Shahadat while another two soldiers got injured.

 

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Losing government is a minor thing, PM warns opposition

National

PM’s confidants fail to woo back estranged allies

National

No party will be allowed to stage a sit-in in Islamabad: Sh Rashid

National

PML-N’s long march leaves for Islamabad

National

Show some sportsmanship by facing no-trust motion, Bilawal asks PM

National

PML-N leadership known as masterminds of horse-trading: Shibli

National

Afghan protesters urge Taliban to reopen girls’ schools

National

Interior Ministry recommends placing name of MNA Jam Abdul Karim on ECL

National

PTI all set to hold ‘largest’ public gathering

National

Fawad claims one million people to attend PTI rally in Islamabad

1 of 522

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More