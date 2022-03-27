6 terrorists involved in Lahore’s Anarkali blast shot dead in Balochistan

RAWALPINDI – At least six terrorists belonging to Baloch Nationalist Army were killed in ensuing exchange of fire during an operation in general area Nagao Mountains, near Sibbi in Balochistan, Pakistan Army said on Saturday.

Sepoy Nisar embraced martyrdom, another two soldiers got injured during operation: ISPR

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services public Relations (ISPR), the terrorists killed during the operation include Naseeb Ullah Bangalzai alias Jahangir, Pir Jan and Rakai Kalhoi and others which were involved in recent attacks on security forces in Sibi and surroundings. “They were also linked to 20 January blast in Anarkali, Lahore,” the ISPR said. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from their possession. During the operation, Sepoy Nisar embraced Shahadat while another two soldiers got injured.