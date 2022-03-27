Our Staff Reporter

Anas, Zaynab lift Pakistan Day Junior, Women Squash titles

LAHORE – Anas Bokhari of Punjab and Zaynab Khan of Army lifted the titles in the Pakistan Day All Pakistan Junior, Women Squash Championship 2022 that concluded at Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex Karachi on Saturday.
According to information made available here, Anas Bokhari of Punjab was up against Anas Dilshad of Navy and he played superb squash and outpaced his opponent by 3-0 in 22 minutes. Anas Bokhari won the title clash with the score being 12/10, 11/6 and 11/5.
The women’s category final saw Zaynab Khan (Army) overpowering department fellow Sana Bahadar by 3-0 in 25 minutes. Zaynab won the first game 11/3, faced tough resistance from her opponent in the second game before winning it 12/10 while took the third comfortably 11/4. The boys U-15 category title was clinched by Azan Ali (Army), who beat Umer Arif (KPK) 3-2 with the score being 11/3, 11/2, 6/11, 9/11, 11/6 (23min) while the boys U-13 category title was claimed by Ahmad Khalil (PAF), who routed Shahzaib (PAF) by 3-0 with the score of 11/7, 11/8, 12/10 (16 min). Naveed Alam was the tournament referee of this event.
Living squash legend Jahangir Khan graced the occasion as chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners. He praised the young players and asked them to work very hard as it is the only thing that can help them excel at national and international level. The more Pakistani players work hard, the better results they will produce at international circuit.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

Pakistan is good place for int’l cricket: Marsh

Newspaper

Guard Filter thrash Guard Rice in exhibition polo match

Newspaper

Kyrgios stuns Rublev, Zverev serves up win at Miami Open

Newspaper

Azan, Zubair emerge player, coach of the week in U-15 football trials

Newspaper

Interntional Squash Championship begins

Newspaper

Township Whites win Col Fateh Sher Memorial T20 Tournament 

Newspaper

Three-match Pak-Malaysia Women’s Baseball Series commences today

Entertainment

Royals’ Caribbean tour hit by protests

International

Biden says Putin is “a butcher” after speaking with refugees

International

Three explosions heard in Western city of Lviv

1 of 435

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More