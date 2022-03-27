Anas, Zaynab lift Pakistan Day Junior, Women Squash titles

LAHORE – Anas Bokhari of Punjab and Zaynab Khan of Army lifted the titles in the Pakistan Day All Pakistan Junior, Women Squash Championship 2022 that concluded at Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex Karachi on Saturday.

According to information made available here, Anas Bokhari of Punjab was up against Anas Dilshad of Navy and he played superb squash and outpaced his opponent by 3-0 in 22 minutes. Anas Bokhari won the title clash with the score being 12/10, 11/6 and 11/5.

The women’s category final saw Zaynab Khan (Army) overpowering department fellow Sana Bahadar by 3-0 in 25 minutes. Zaynab won the first game 11/3, faced tough resistance from her opponent in the second game before winning it 12/10 while took the third comfortably 11/4. The boys U-15 category title was clinched by Azan Ali (Army), who beat Umer Arif (KPK) 3-2 with the score being 11/3, 11/2, 6/11, 9/11, 11/6 (23min) while the boys U-13 category title was claimed by Ahmad Khalil (PAF), who routed Shahzaib (PAF) by 3-0 with the score of 11/7, 11/8, 12/10 (16 min). Naveed Alam was the tournament referee of this event.

Living squash legend Jahangir Khan graced the occasion as chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners. He praised the young players and asked them to work very hard as it is the only thing that can help them excel at national and international level. The more Pakistani players work hard, the better results they will produce at international circuit.