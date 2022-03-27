Azan, Zubair emerge player, coach of the week in U-15 football trials

LAHORE – The U-15 football trials under an agreement between Swindon Town Football Club and Karachi Football Club ended with Muhammad Azan Baloch emerging as player of the week and Zubair coach of the week.

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon along with Vice Chairman of Swindon Town Football Club Zavier Austin and Coach Alex Pike made this announcement on Saturday at KMC Football Stadium. Vice President Karachi Football Club Khalid Jamil Shamsi, Secretary Karachi Football Club Ghulam Muhammad Khan, SP City Mardan Ali, Jamil Ahmed Hoat DFA South President and others were also present.

Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon said that the agreement was being implemented expeditiously in a short span of one and half months. “Total 26 children have been selected on merit out of 300 participated in the trials. We all have no role in it.” He added that Coach Alex Pike assessed the children and coaches in trials for a week and selected the best players and coaches from them.

Zavier Austin said the two coaches would leave for England in three weeks and return after a month of training to train the 26 best under-15 footballers announced. He said that the children would be called to England in different phases. He said that all the expenses of coaches and training, boarding of children, would be borne by Swindon Town Football Club. “The children and coaches will also be taught English language as well.”

Zavier praised the role of Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon for making all this possible. Coach Alex Pike said that the children have a lot of talent, they are street players. “I tested their ability to stroke and hold the ball.”

Muhammad Azan Baloch Ashiq, Hasnain, Sarbaz Amanullah, Ibrahim, Adeel, Sabir, Shabbir, Kabir, Abdul Rehman, Owais, Jamshed, Ehsan, Muzammil, Sajid, Anzala, Shiraz, Hassam Dawood, Faizan Wasim, Ibrahim, Uzair, Rashid, Sameer and Abdul Ghani were declared 26 best players out of 300 children, while Zubair and Abdul Basit as best coaches.