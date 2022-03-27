Ch Sawar terms Sadiq Public School best in South Punjab

BAHAWALPUR – Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chairman Board of Governors Sadiq Public School Bahawalpur Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar attended the 68th founding day of Sadiq Public School as a special guest. Paying homage to Muhammad Khan Khamis Abbasi, he said that he had set up this magnificent institution keeping in view the world standard which is a unique educational institution not only in the state of Bahawalpur and South Punjab but also in the whole of Pakistan. He said that the main purpose of establishing Sadiq Public School is to educate the new generation of Bahawalpur.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that this great educational institution is important for education, social welfare especially the people of Bahawalpur and the economic development of Pakistani people in general.

He said that I have a long association with Bahawalpur, Bahawalpur is a very beautiful region and it is an honour for students to study in an educational institution like Sadiq Public School.

He urged the students to make the most of their stay at Sadiq Public School by taking full advantage of the opportunities of sports activities, clubs and social services offered by the staff of Sadiq Public School.

The Governor Punjab congratulated the Principal of Sadiq Public School Mr Peter Steven Goodens on the construction of Girls Boarding House in which 120 girls from remote areas would benefit from the opportunities offered by Sadiq Public School.

The Governor of Punjab said that due to Covid-19, problems have arisen all over the world and educational activities have been suspended but I am happy to know that the people associated with Sadiq Public School have coped with this and the educational programs.

Earlier, Principal Peter Steven Giddens in his letter of appreciation informed about the curricular and extra-curricular activities of the school and said that the graduates of this institution are involved in various fields of life at home and abroad. Services are being rendered. Prizes and gold medals were distributed among the students at the prize distribution ceremony.

Members of Board of Governors Major General Muniruddin GOC 35 Division Bahawalpur, Dr Raheel Ahmed Siddiqui, Masood Akhtar Afridi, Sardar Ayub Khan Ghalo, Makhdoom Iftikhar Al Hassan Gilani, Usman Farooq Malik, Begum Shahnaz Shahid Hamid, Dr Ramsha Khan and Deputy Secretary Admin Schools South Punjab, parents and elders of students from all over the country attended the event and watched the event with keen interest and appreciated the performance of the students.

Earlier, Governor Punjab and Chairman Board of Governors Sadiq Public School Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar presided over the meeting of Board of Governors of Sadiq Public School.