Defining our own happiness

It is true that we live in a society where we are made to pursue a plethora of norms, rules and regulations in order to live our lives. No doubt, our society set these standards for easing our lives as being a social animal, it is imperative to behave in a well-organised manner and these principles assist individuals to keep on track. Society sets some criteria for comfortable lives, for instance, respecting elders, shaking hands while meeting, standing in line, following traffic guidelines and so on.

Interestingly, we have indulged ourselves in this system as we try to get accepted in the society by adopting techniques like; we keep our appearance as per appropriate standards, we dress according to the social settings we are in, we choose our tone of speaking according to the situations. Indeed, these standards are made for the well-being of people yet people implement this method in a negative aspect for letting us down and fulfilling their self-interest. Oftentimes, we become the victims by allowing others’ opinions to affect our lives. Even though, we have confined our attitudes upon others’ treatment that it impacts incredibly on our overall attitude towards ourselves and others.

Most frequently, we tend to perceive ourselves through others’ point of view; We always give ample priority to what people are saying about us. This is a particularly horrible situation in most cases that is not yet revealed among the majority of people. Since we let ourselves be judged by others, this makes us forbear positive and negative impacts. Apart from positive impacts, the negative aspects of others’ opinions always keep on amplifying. As we let others’ perspectives overwhelm us, we become prisoners of their opinion. We dress according to people’s point of view and we incarcerated ourselves to their opinions to that extent that whenever we get any compliment from them, we feel delighted. We choose to perform good in more or less all social settings in order to get commendable words. And on contrast, if we do not make ourselves fulfil over the people’s perspective then get negative comments and become a point of criticism.

Therefore, we should acknowledge that it is time we ought to stop measuring ourselves from others’ perceptions. We should choose ourselves to be the reason for defining our own happiness rather than waiting for others’ approval and praising words for making our days. As owing to masses are critics and naysayers, they act according to their own self-interest regardless of how much we give our profound effects to them, they always complain, frequently, strive to let us down by choosing alternative strategies.

NEHA ALI DHAREJO,

Larkana.