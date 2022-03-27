Faulty Prioritisation

By proposing an additional cut of Rs100 billion from the development budget, the government of Pakistan has reduced the pool of funds by Rs300 billion this year alone. This means that vital projects that are essential for making progress on human development goals may be scrapped or delayed indefinitely. This may ring true especially for the education sector which has not been uplifted in recent years.

After this third proposed budget cut, there will be Rs600 billion in the development fund which is expected to elongate the completion period of projects to 11 and a half years. Furthermore, what is more unacceptable is that certain allocations have been made to bodies like the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission, the Ministry of Finance, the Water Resources Division and the National Transmission and Dispatch Company; but nowhere does the government factor in the education sector. This failure to account for a vital organ of the body is bound to land us some trouble in the long-term. Without a foundation through which future generations can be equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills to drive the economy, there is not much hope of the financial situation of the country becoming better.

The job of the government is to focus on development as a whole; one of the most important aspects is education. We have been engrossed in debates over the Single National Curriculum (SNC) and why it would be the best tool through which class divisions can be bypassed when considering the standard of education given, but the fact remains that the situation is just as abysmal. Inadequate budget allocations, limited resources, dilapidated buildings, meagre pays, lack of facilities, demotivated staff members and untrained teachers are all problems that still remain. What is the benefit of a SNC if we don’t have the expertise nor the infrastructure to teach it with?

More often than not, budget cuts are unfortunate decisions that the government must take and an explanation can still be offered to back them up. What is within the control of the government is allocation and when priority sectors like education are being neglected, we have a serious problem which requires solutions.