Fawad claims one million people to attend PTI rally in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that more than one million people from across the country are on their way to participate in the public gathering, to be held in Islamabad on Sunday.

Addressing the media persons in Islamabad on Saturday, he said this historic public gathering is aimed at showing solidarity with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s efforts to make the country corruption free and independent at foreign front. The minister said this huge public gathering would be a public referendum, showing people’s support for Prime Minister Imran Khan and his policies. He urged the participants of the rally to remain peaceful and obey law.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Governor, Imran Ismail expressed confidence that the opposition’s no-confidence motion against the prime minister will face defeat.

Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Haider Zaidi urged the Sindh police not to become a party with any political force, and cooperate with the peaceful protestors of PTI to reach their destination.