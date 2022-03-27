Our Staff Reporter

Guard Filter thrash Guard Rice in exhibition polo match

LAHORE – Guard Filter Team outclassed Guard Rice Team by 10-1 in an exhibition polo match that was conducted in collaboration with Guard Group to celebrate the 100-year celebrations of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Saturday.
DC Lahore Umar Sher Chatha graced the occasion as chief guest while other notables present on there were LCCI President Nauman Kabeer, Guard Group Marketing Director Shahzad Ali Malik, Lahore Polo Club President Umer Sadik, LCCI members, players and their families and polo enthusiasts, who witnessed and enjoyed the exhibition polo match.
Taimoor Ali Malik played superb polo throughout the match and amused the spectators with his outstanding polo skills and excellent pony work. He emerged as most valuable player of the match from the winning team by smashing in superb six goals. His teammates Hussain Monnoo hammered a hat-trick of goals and Saqib Khan Khakwani struck one goal. The only goal from the losing side came from Adil Tiwana. Vanita was awarded the best polo pony award, who is owned by Taimoor Ali Malik.
At the prize distribution ceremony, chief guest DC Lahore Umar Sher Chatha, along with Lahore Polo Club President Umer Sadik and LCCI President Nauman Kabeer, distributed prizes and shields among the winners and top performers. The chief guest and the LCCI President also thanked LPC President for conducting the exhibition match in a successful manner.

