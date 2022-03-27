How Imran Khan tired to re-make Pakistan
Overall Economy:
Current account deficit 2018 = $20 billion
Now $0.5 billion
Foreign reserves 2018 = $16.4 billion
Now $27 billion
Tax collection 2013-2018 = Rs3,800 billion
Now = Rs4,700 billion Foreign remittances 2018 = $19.9 billion
Now $29,4 billion
Social Work:
Ehsaas Programme
Koi Bhooka Na Soye Programme
Kisaan Card
Insaaf Sehat Card,
Kamyab Jawa Programme
One Nation-One Curriculum Zaraat Say Khuraak Tak (from agriculture to food)
Development Sector:
Karachi Nuclear Power Plant 2 Low-cost housing under Naya Pakistan Housing Ravi Urban
Project
Rs1.1 trillion Karachi package
Inaugurating of Rashakai SEZ Inaugurating heritage trail
Program on construction of dams China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)
Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Project
Foreign Affairs:
Kashmir cause
Palestine cause Detachment from on going Russian-Ukrainian crisis
Afghan peace process
Absolutely Not
Economic Sector:
Pakistan’s first stent production facility
People-friendly budget
Upward economic trajectory Roshan Digital Account
Roshan Apni Car and Roshan Samaji Khidmat, Electric Vehicle
Launch of country’s first Green Bond Increase in exports and decrease in imports
Policy
MG Motors launch
Structural reforms
Export growth in textile industry
High remittances