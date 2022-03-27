Baqar RazaBlogger

How Imran Khan tired to re-make Pakistan

Overall Economy:

Current account deficit 2018 = $20 billion

Now $0.5 billion

Foreign reserves 2018 = $16.4 billion

Now $27 billion

Tax collection 2013-2018 = Rs3,800 billion

Now = Rs4,700 billion Foreign remittances 2018 = $19.9 billion

Now $29,4 billion

Social Work:

Ehsaas Programme

Koi Bhooka Na Soye Programme

Kisaan Card

Insaaf Sehat Card,

Kamyab Jawa Programme

One Nation-One Curriculum Zaraat Say Khuraak Tak (from agriculture to food)

Development Sector:

Karachi Nuclear Power Plant 2 Low-cost housing under Naya Pakistan Housing Ravi Urban

Project

Rs1.1 trillion Karachi package

Inaugurating of Rashakai SEZ Inaugurating heritage trail

Program on construction of dams China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Project

Foreign Affairs:

Kashmir cause

Palestine cause Detachment from on going Russian-Ukrainian crisis

Afghan peace process

Absolutely Not

Economic Sector:

Pakistan’s first stent production facility

People-friendly budget

Upward economic trajectory Roshan Digital Account

Roshan Apni Car and Roshan Samaji Khidmat, Electric Vehicle

Launch of country’s first Green Bond Increase in exports and decrease in imports

Policy

MG Motors launch

Structural reforms

Export growth in textile industry

High remittances

