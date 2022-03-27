News Desk

Imran Khan’s future is not in politics of Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz

The vice president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Maryam Nawaz on Sunday said that Imran Khan has only one card that is to resign and leave. Imran Khan’s future is not in the politics of Pakistan.

Talking to media along with PMLN leader Hamza Shehbaz in Gujranwala, Maryam Nawaz presented references from the past and said that Kaveh Mousavi also apologized to Nawaz Sharif. The National Crime Agency said money laundering was not proven. Judge Arshad Malik apologized, adding that the time is not far when Imran Khan will also apologize to Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.

The PMLN leader exclaimed that the allegations that Imran Khan made against Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif are being leveled against him today.

Talking about her father and his devotion to the country she also said that Nawaz Sharif is the son of Pakistan and the institutions are his own.

She further lashed out at the government for the delay in no-confidence motion, Maryam Nawaz stated that by delaying the no-confidence motion, you are violating the constitution.

Further criticizing PTI government Maryam Nawaz explained that the ruling party is using religion by calling their rally ‘Amar Bil Maroof’.

Snatching electricity, flour, sugar from people is Amar Bil Maroof, questioned Maryam.

The PMLN vice president lambasted PTI for holding a public rally using the money of taxpayers, the money being spend on public gathering is the hard earned money of the people of Pakistan, she said.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PML-Q presents clear perspective before govt

National

FBR registers 33pc growth in sales tax from sugar sector

National

GDA’s alliance with govt is based on principles: Fehmida Mirza

National

People have to come forward in support of honest leadership of Imran Khan: Pervez Khattak

National

Three mouse brought no-confidence motion on observance of Islamophobia Day: Ali Zaidi

National

PMLN top leadership will meet PMLQ high level delegation today

National

We all stand with PM Imran, today’s rally sends clear message: Murad Saeed

National

JWP’s Shahzain Bugti announces to part ways with govt

Featured

Pakistan railways ready to revamp centuries-old ‘coolie system’

National

Sh Rasheed warns JUI-F workers against blocking Srinagar Highway

1 of 315

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More