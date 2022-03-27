Imran Khan’s future is not in politics of Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz

The vice president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Maryam Nawaz on Sunday said that Imran Khan has only one card that is to resign and leave. Imran Khan’s future is not in the politics of Pakistan.

Talking to media along with PMLN leader Hamza Shehbaz in Gujranwala, Maryam Nawaz presented references from the past and said that Kaveh Mousavi also apologized to Nawaz Sharif. The National Crime Agency said money laundering was not proven. Judge Arshad Malik apologized, adding that the time is not far when Imran Khan will also apologize to Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.

The PMLN leader exclaimed that the allegations that Imran Khan made against Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif are being leveled against him today.

Talking about her father and his devotion to the country she also said that Nawaz Sharif is the son of Pakistan and the institutions are his own.

She further lashed out at the government for the delay in no-confidence motion, Maryam Nawaz stated that by delaying the no-confidence motion, you are violating the constitution.

Further criticizing PTI government Maryam Nawaz explained that the ruling party is using religion by calling their rally ‘Amar Bil Maroof’.

Snatching electricity, flour, sugar from people is Amar Bil Maroof, questioned Maryam.

The PMLN vice president lambasted PTI for holding a public rally using the money of taxpayers, the money being spend on public gathering is the hard earned money of the people of Pakistan, she said.