Income Tax Slabs

The negotiations between the government’s finance team and the International Monetary Fund have hit several stumbling blocks in the past, but the latest one might be the biggest yet. The current impasse is centred around several issues, including proposed income tax changes—cutting down slabs drastically and increasing tax for these perceived be on above-average levels of income. One of the slabs proposed is a flat 30 percent tax on all incomes ranging from Rs100,000 to Rs1 million per month.

The problem however, is that there is a drastic difference in living standards if you move up this range—even 100,000 up from the lowest yields a vastly improved purchasing power.

Pakistan’s average income numbers really don’t add up if you take the cost of living and rapid inflation into account. For instance, a salary above Rs100,000 a month is more than what many households in Pakistan earn, but that does not mean that it is sufficient to manage an entire family with basic amenities such as food, electricity and education taking a big chunk out.

The IMF looks to be viewing the problem of taxation revenue through the western lens, where high levels of tax are compensated by some modicum of social services provided. For instance, most households on the Rs100,000 bracket will have a car or more in Pakistan, but public transport infrastructure would offset this cost in developed economies. It is clear that the IMF’s economic managers are not looking at local contexts, but this is where the government comes in. It needs to fight tooth and nail against changes that are too harsh.

The salaried class is already bearing the brunt of both the income tax and the regressive sales taxes being passed off by companies on to the final consumers. The government’s best and most sustainable bet to maximise revenue is to tax those who have the most wealth and income; look at the wealth statements of the industrialists and large-scale agricultural producers. Unless we tax this segment, the government is likely to keep getting moderate increases but at the expense of greatly shrinking the economy by clamping down on the purchasing power of the middle-income group.