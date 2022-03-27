Interntional Squash Championship begins

LAHORE – The DHA Islamabad International Squash Championship commenced at the Jacaranda Family Club (JFC) on Saturday. The tournament which carries a cash prize of US$ 12,000 will conclude on March 30. Apart from Pakistan, world ranking players from Egypt, France, Iran, Malaysia and Qatar are featuring in the event. The 1st round matches of the championship were played on Saturday. The opening ceremony of the tournament was graced by Squash Legend Qamar Zaman as chief guest.