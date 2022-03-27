Staff Reporter

Interntional Squash Championship begins

LAHORE – The DHA Islamabad International Squash Championship commenced at the Jacaranda Family Club (JFC) on Saturday. The tournament which carries a cash prize of US$ 12,000 will conclude on March 30. Apart from Pakistan, world ranking players from Egypt, France, Iran, Malaysia and Qatar are featuring in the event. The 1st round matches of the championship were played on Saturday. The opening ceremony of the tournament was graced by Squash Legend Qamar Zaman as chief guest.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

Pakistan is good place for int’l cricket: Marsh

Newspaper

Guard Filter thrash Guard Rice in exhibition polo match

Newspaper

Kyrgios stuns Rublev, Zverev serves up win at Miami Open

Newspaper

Anas, Zaynab lift Pakistan Day Junior, Women Squash titles

Newspaper

Azan, Zubair emerge player, coach of the week in U-15 football trials

Newspaper

Township Whites win Col Fateh Sher Memorial T20 Tournament 

Newspaper

Three-match Pak-Malaysia Women’s Baseball Series commences today

Entertainment

Royals’ Caribbean tour hit by protests

International

Biden says Putin is “a butcher” after speaking with refugees

International

Three explosions heard in Western city of Lviv

1 of 435

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More