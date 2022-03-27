News Desk

Islamabad police shares traffic plan for the PTI rally

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senator Faisal Javed Khan has said that PM Imran Khan will address the public rally of PTI around 4 pm today (Sunday).

Faisal Javed Khan in his tweet said that the public gathering at Islamabad’s Parade Avenue will begin at 3 pm and PM Imran Khan is expected to address the historical gathering around 4 pm.

The Islamabad police shared the traffic plan from its Twitter handle with a spokesman saying that general traffic was barred to play in the red zone while traffic would not be allowed to enter from Kashmir Chowk [roundabout] to Rawal Dam Chowk.

It is pertinent to mention here that the local administration has issued NOCs to ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the opposition party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) for holding power shows on different venues in the federal capital on March 27 and 28.

Metro Bus service to remain suspended

Amid public rallies by the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the opposition parties, the Metro Bus service in twin cities to remain suspended for an indefinite period.

According to the notification, the Metro Bus service will remain closed in Islamabad and Rawalpindi as a precautionary measure amid the scheduled power shows of the political parties.

