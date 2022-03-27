News Desk

JWP’s Shahzain Bugti announces to part ways with govt

Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) chief and MNA Shahzain Bugti on Sunday announced to resign from the federal cabinet and part ways with the government after Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reached out to him.

The delegation led by Bilawal Bhutto along with other opposition leaders visited Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) chief and MNA Shahzain Bugti to seek support for the no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Bilawal Bhutto and Shahzain Bugti discussed political developments in the country as members from both sides were also present during the meeting. JWP’s MNA Shahzain Bugti was part of the coalition government of Imran Khan.

Speaking to media after the meeting, the JWP leader said that the incumbent government has hurt the confidence of the people of Balochistan and he resigned from the federal cabinet where he remained appointed as SAPM on Balochistan affairs.

“I will be standing alongside PDM from now onwards,” he said.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the governmnet has lost its majority and there is no way out for them except leaving. “We are also in talks with other opposition parties,” he said.

