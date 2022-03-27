Need For Witness Protection

The Usman Mirza sexual harassment case, which shocked the nation, after a video went viral in July of 2021 showing several men harassing a couple, has reached a verdict in court. The trial court on Friday sentenced the principal accused, Usman Mirza, and his four accomplices to life imprisonment and acquitted two others for want of evidence.

This is a remarkable precedent for a number of reasons. This case has seen a lot of hurdles. Halfway during the prosecution’s case, the victims, who were the two main witnesses upon which the case was built, resiled from their statements and denied that Usman Mirza and the other accused were the same men who assaulted them, despite clear video and photographic evidence showing the same.

This is not an unusual occurrence in sexual assault and rape cases—oftentimes, due to blackmail, threats and mounting social pressure, the victims are forced to either forgive the culprits or deny their earlier statements. The ensuing result is that the culprits are acquitted and let free in society, with no deterrents withholding them from committing crimes. However, in this case, despite the victims’ taking back of their statements, the court went ahead with the convictions, stating that it is the duty of the court to consider all the facts in juxtaposition to reach a just decision. The court ignored the statements of the witnesses, holding that the case of the prosecution, based on modern devices and modern technology in the shape of videos and forensic evidence, was enough to prove that the accused committed the crime.

While this verdict is to be celebrated, there is still a lot to be wary of. This is just the trial court stage. The authorities should take notice that if the accused were able to coerce the victims into submission at this early stage, they will be willing to do much more to obtain acquittal if the case goes into appeal. This case sheds light on the necessity of witness protection in a legal system like Pakistan’s, where social customs and violence get in the way of legal justice. The authorities must ensure that the likes of Usman Mirza and his acquaintances are not let out before this sentence is completed.