Pakistan reports 310 fresh COVID cases, five deaths in 24 hours
As many as 310 fresh Covid cases surfaced in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, according to the government’s database.
The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said five more people succumbed to the viral disease, taking the death toll to 30,345.
The number of confirmed cases of Covid has reached 1,523,900 with the addition of 310 new infections.
Pakistan reported zero daily Covid deaths on Wednesday for the first time in the past two years.
Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC, tweeted, “Alhamdulillah no covid related deaths reported in the country in the last 24 hours. This is the first time in 2 years that this has happened.”