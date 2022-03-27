News Desk

Pakistan reports 310 fresh COVID cases, five deaths in 24 hours

As many as 310 fresh Covid cases surfaced in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, according to the government’s database.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said five more people succumbed to the viral disease, taking the death toll to 30,345.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid has reached 1,523,900 with the addition of 310 new infections.

The NCOC said a total of 31,962 samples were tested during the last 24 hours, out of which 310 turned out to be positive, showing the positivity rate of 0.96 per cent.
The number of critical Covid-19 patients in various hospitals across the country has come down to 428.

Pakistan reported zero daily Covid deaths on Wednesday for the first time in the past two years.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC, tweeted, “Alhamdulillah no covid related deaths reported in the country in the last 24 hours. This is the first time in 2 years that this has happened.”

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

PM has not fulfilled a single promise made to Karachi: Wahab

Karachi

Islamabad gathering to be last nail in coffin of mafia: Haleem Sheikh

National

Ch Sawar terms Sadiq Public School best in South Punjab

Business

SBP governor unveils special report about progress on SDGs from banking perspective

Business

Shareholders of Soneri Bank approve 2021 annual results

Business

Pak-Uzbek-Afghan railway line project will prove to be game changer: BOI chief

Business

Track and Trace System boosts FBR’s sales tax collection from sugar sector

Business

BOP, SLIC sign agreements

Business

Three-day Solar Pakistan exhibition gets under way at Expo Centre

Business

Federal Committee on Agriculture to meet on March 31

1 of 313

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More