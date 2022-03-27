Pakistan values its relationship with European Union: FM Qureshi

Ambassador of European Union (EU) in Pakistan Androulla Kaminara on Sunday met Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to discuss bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and European Union.

According to details, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Androulla Kaminara discussed matters related to bilateral interests and cooperation between the two sides during the meeting.

Speaking during the meeting, Qureshi said that Pakistan values its relationship with European Union and is committed to complete joint projects launched by the two sides.

The foreign minister further lauded role of EU envoy in playing role for bilateral stability of the two sides.

In mid-March, Secretary Foreign Affairs has said that Pakistan has informed the European Union that the country will be partner in peace and not in any war.

The secretary was speaking in a hearing of the Senate’s standing committee on foreign affairs chaired by Senator Sherry Rehman.

“We have responded to the press release of the heads of EU diplomatic missions,” the foreign secretary told the session. “We in a subsequent meeting with a group of ambassadors expressed our concern about that because it was not the way diplomacy should be practised”, foreign secretary said.

“We have told them that Pakistan will be a partner in peace but not in any war,” secretary said.

It is to be mentioned here that the heads of EU countries diplomatic missions, had publicly released a joint letter urging Pakistan to support a resolution in the United Nations General Assembly on the Ukraine, Russia conflict. The move to release the letter publicly was a clear violation of diplomatic norms.