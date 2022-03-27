Past in Perspective

“The projected benevolence of the Plessy ruling and the Atlanta Compromise seemed to bring a finality to the disorder of the Negro problem.”
–Ibram X. Kendi

Plessy v. Ferguson was a landmark decision made by the Supreme Court of the US back in 1896. The case revolved around an individual, Homer Plessy, who refused to sit in the cabin of the train that was allocated for colored races. At that time, the doctrine of ‘separate but equal’ was lawful in the US and according to this, the train cabins had been segregated much like other facilities. Citing that his constitutional rights were violated under the Equal Protections Act, Plessy filed a case. The Supreme Court rules that the law only implies a legal distinction of the two races and that this was not unconstitutional. Thus, segregation remained and a restrictive Jim Crow legislation was protected.

