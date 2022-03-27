News Desk

People have to come forward in support of honest leadership of Imran Khan: Pervez Khattak

The Minister of Defence of Pakistan Pervez Khattak on Sunday while addressing in the ‘Amar Bil Maroof’ rally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said that people have to come forward in support of the honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In his address Pervez Khattak said that Imran Khan wants to save the country from thieves and looters. He further talked about Imran Khan’s fight against corruption and expressed that the problem that the opposition has with the Prime Minster is his devotion and honesty, as Imran Khan wants to take the country forward, adding that our leader dose not steal.

He exclaimed that Imran Khan is not going anywhere and no one can remove him.

He also mentioned that the opposition will face defeat after four days. While mocking the party dissidents he said that I say to those who have left PTI, you will regret it.

We were blackmailed by blackmailer MNAs in the assembly, he added.

