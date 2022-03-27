PM has not fulfilled a single promise made to Karachi: Wahab

KARACHI – Karachi Administrator, Sindh Government Spokesman and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday said that in the last three and a half years, Imran Khan’s government had not fulfilled even a single promise made to Karachi. He further said that PM Imran had taken U-turn on every promise he made with people of Pakistan and comes up with a new lie in every election.

Talking to media persons after inaugurating a birds aviary and lighting system at Polo Ground here, the Administrator asked as to where were Rs162 billion and Rs1100 billion packages for Karachi.

Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, DMC South Administrator Dr Afshan Rubab, PPP Karachi Division Deputy General Secretary Shakeel Chaudhry, District South President Khalil Hoot, General Secretary Karamullah Waqasi, Former MNA Humayun Khan, Director General Parks Junaidullah Khan and others were also present on the occasion.

“The federal government laid the foundation stone of the university in Hyderabad but it could not be built. The formation of a varsity was announced at Governor House was announced. Imran Khan is going to do a power show against his government tomorrow (27th March) and he will explain his failures in this power show,” he added.

The Administrator said that this show of strength has nothing to do with no trust motion against Imran Khan. It is hoped that the Speaker will bring the resolution in the House on Monday. He said that many opposition MNAs were already in Islamabad as the federal government would close the airport and seal Islamabad. It was clear to the MQM-P knew that their mandate had been stolen by the PTO.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that that thousands of people came to Gulshan-e-Jinnah, adding that Karachi parks lacked basic necessities.

“Parks and open spaces have started to be improved and bird aviary has been started here today as children love to watch birds,” he added.

He said that night in Gulshan-e-Jinnah lacked lighting in night timing in the past. A tea and food stall has also been set up in the park for the citizens.

Responding to a question, he said that retired employees of KMC have the right to receive their dues. He said that there were arrears of over Rs6 billion. “I had taken up the matter with the provincial cabinet which has been approved in principle. The matter has been referred to the Finance Committee of the Cabinet and I am hopeful that Sindh Chief Minister will announce a good and reasonable package for the retired employees of KMC by next week,” the Administrator said.

He said that the people’s representatives should have the power to bring change the parks in Karachi. The KMC council should decide what kind of facilities should be provided in the parks.

“We are trying to do something better for the city,” the administrator Karachi added and in response to a question, he said that there were many allegations of corruption in the parking lot. He said that he was in favor of charging parking fees.