Our Staff Reporter

PML-N leadership known as masterminds of horse-trading: Shibli

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday said that leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N, are known as mastermind of horse-trading. The PML-N leaders have made record of horse-trading to form the government in the past, he said while talking to a private television channel. The Pakistan Peoples Party and PML-N, had divided the political party members by horse-trading, he said. The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), govt under the leadership of Imran Khan is fighting against the corrupt, he stated.

Prime Minister Imran Khan would close all doors of horse-trading for Opposition parties, he said. Commenting on public meeting called by PTI leadership in the federal capital, he said a history will be written tomorrow after public meeting. He said the PTI’s public meeting on March 27, would be a turning point for Pakistan’s politics. He said the PM could make a big announcement while addressing public on Sunday.

 

