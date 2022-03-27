Our Staff Reporter

PML-N’s long march leaves for Islamabad

LAHORE – Jointly led by Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz, the PML-N’s long march against inflation set off for Islamabad on Saturday afternoon.

The party caravan started its journey from Model Town, Lahore and reached Gujranwala along with hundreds of party workers late Saturday night. In a unique way of protest, some of the party workers were seen riding the camels.

After a night stop over at Gujranwala, the marchers will reach Jhelum on Sunday (today). Party workers from Hafizabad and Sialkot will join the rally at Gujranwala. The marchers will leave for Rawalpindi-Islamabad on March 28 after an overnight stay at Jhelum. Party workers from Multan, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Sargodha and Attock will also join the party caravan when it reaches its destination in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif has appealed to the people to join the march in large numbers to get rid of worst inflation and unemployment.

Maryam, Hamza leading the party caravan

Also, the rallies led by JUI-F leaders coming from Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab will merge with that of the PML-N on March 28.

Separately, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif Saturday held a meeting with party leader Hanif Abbasi and his son Hamas Abbasi in Islamabad to discuss modalities of the long march. They also viewed arrangements to welcome the party caravans coming from different parts of the country to Islamabad.

Also, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited her mother’s grave at Jati Umra before setting off for Islamabad along with party workers.

 

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Losing government is a minor thing, PM warns opposition

National

PM’s confidants fail to woo back estranged allies

National

6 terrorists involved in Lahore’s Anarkali blast shot dead in Balochistan

National

No party will be allowed to stage a sit-in in Islamabad: Sh Rashid

National

Show some sportsmanship by facing no-trust motion, Bilawal asks PM

National

PML-N leadership known as masterminds of horse-trading: Shibli

National

Afghan protesters urge Taliban to reopen girls’ schools

National

Interior Ministry recommends placing name of MNA Jam Abdul Karim on ECL

National

PTI all set to hold ‘largest’ public gathering

National

Fawad claims one million people to attend PTI rally in Islamabad

1 of 522

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More