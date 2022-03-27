PML-N’s long march leaves for Islamabad

LAHORE – Jointly led by Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz, the PML-N’s long march against inflation set off for Islamabad on Saturday afternoon.

The party caravan started its journey from Model Town, Lahore and reached Gujranwala along with hundreds of party workers late Saturday night. In a unique way of protest, some of the party workers were seen riding the camels.

After a night stop over at Gujranwala, the marchers will reach Jhelum on Sunday (today). Party workers from Hafizabad and Sialkot will join the rally at Gujranwala. The marchers will leave for Rawalpindi-Islamabad on March 28 after an overnight stay at Jhelum. Party workers from Multan, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Sargodha and Attock will also join the party caravan when it reaches its destination in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif has appealed to the people to join the march in large numbers to get rid of worst inflation and unemployment.

Maryam, Hamza leading the party caravan

Also, the rallies led by JUI-F leaders coming from Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab will merge with that of the PML-N on March 28.

Separately, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif Saturday held a meeting with party leader Hanif Abbasi and his son Hamas Abbasi in Islamabad to discuss modalities of the long march. They also viewed arrangements to welcome the party caravans coming from different parts of the country to Islamabad.

Also, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited her mother’s grave at Jati Umra before setting off for Islamabad along with party workers.