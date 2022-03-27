News Desk

PML-Q presents clear perspective before govt

In a meeting of Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) regarding change in position held with Liaquat Ansari, the PML-Q leadership presented its clear perspective before government.

According to details, the PML-Q leadership demanded that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government must inform them about the chief positions of ministries in Punjab.

In a meeting between Federal Ministers Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Pervez Khattak, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Monis Elahi and Tariq Bashir Cheema, regarding the change in Punjab, the PML-Q said that there should be no vague assurances regarding Punjab s chief ministries, clear announcement is needed.

The government team has asked the Prime Minister to finally inform the PML-Q leadership of the decision.

In front of the government team, the PML-Q took a stand that the agreement reached on the first day as an alliance was not fulfilled. The PML-Q team raised the question of when did the government contacted the coalition parties except in the situations of the difficulties and crises.

For this reason the government must tell the basis to further relations.

