PMLN top leadership will meet PMLQ high level delegation today

Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PMLN) on Sunday made contact with the top leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) and a high level delegation of PMLN will meet the PMLQ leadership today.

The seven-member delegation of PMLN will meet the PMLQ leadership at 7 pm today at the residence of Chaudhry Brothers in Islamabad.

In the meeting, mutual political cooperation and other issues will be discussed.

On the other hand, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has reached Islamabad, while Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain is already in Islamabad. Federal Minister Moonis Elahi will also reach the capital city in the evening.

