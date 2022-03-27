Sh Rasheed warns JUI-F workers against blocking Srinagar Highway

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed warned on Sunday Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) workers against blocking the Srinagar Highway.

Speaking at a press conference, he said the government would take strict action in case the Srinagar Highway is blocked, urging the JUI-F to hold its rally within the allotted time.

The minister said the PTI’s power show at the Parade Ground would be a historic one, adding Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to address the rally at 5:30pm.

He expressed the hope that Prime Minister Imran Khan would defeat the opposition’s any move against the PTI government.

Sheikh Rasheed said opposition leaders’ immature actions have added to PM Imran Khan’s popularity.

He said the interior ministry has set up a command and control room to monitor the law and order situation in the capital till April 4. Any untoward situation can be reported on the helplines 0519206660 and 0519218594.

The minister said the command and control room will work round the clock to facilitate citizens. He assured that the capital’s roads will not be blocked.