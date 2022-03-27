News Desk

Sh Rasheed warns JUI-F workers against blocking Srinagar Highway

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed warned on Sunday Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) workers against blocking the Srinagar Highway.

Speaking at a press conference, he said the government would take strict action in case the Srinagar Highway is blocked, urging the JUI-F to hold its rally within the allotted time.

The minister said the PTI’s power show at the Parade Ground would be a historic one, adding Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to address the rally at 5:30pm.

He expressed the hope that Prime Minister Imran Khan would defeat the opposition’s any move against the PTI government.

Sheikh Rasheed said opposition leaders’ immature actions have added to PM Imran Khan’s popularity.

He said the interior ministry has set up a command and control room to monitor the law and order situation in the capital till April 4. Any untoward situation can be reported on the helplines 0519206660 and 0519218594.

The minister said the command and control room will work round the clock to facilitate citizens. He assured that the capital’s roads will not be blocked.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Featured

Pakistan railways ready to revamp centuries-old ‘coolie system’

National

PDM caravans reaching Islamabad for power show

National

Pakistan values its relationship with European Union: FM Qureshi

National

Stage set for PTI’s power show in Islamabad

National

Islamabad police shares traffic plan for the PTI rally

National

Pakistan reports 310 fresh COVID cases, five deaths in 24 hours

Karachi

PM has not fulfilled a single promise made to Karachi: Wahab

Karachi

Islamabad gathering to be last nail in coffin of mafia: Haleem Sheikh

National

Ch Sawar terms Sadiq Public School best in South Punjab

Business

SBP governor unveils special report about progress on SDGs from banking perspective

1 of 314

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More