Show some sportsmanship by facing no-trust motion, Bilawal asks PM

Parachinar – Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has warned Prime Minister Imran Khan to stop telling lies, otherwise, he will start exposing the details of ‘corruption’ by the first lady.

PPP Chairman Bilawal said this while addressing a mammoth and charged public gathering at Parachinar. We know who Usman Buzdar paid money to become the Chief Minister Punjab, he said. He said that now the Riasat-e-Madina card of Imran Khan is not working as Imran is himself caught red handed in foreign funding corruption case. Imran Khan is now playing with the democracy of the country, he stated.

He said that PPP is the heir of Shaheeds and we will never bow before terrorists as Imran Khan contacted these terrorists secretly and asked for negotiations. How this selected prime minister can talk to these terrorists and we will not allow him to do this. These terrorists are the murderers of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, APS children, our brave soldiers, our valiant policemen, thousands of Innocent men, women and children, he added. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that this puppet talks about Riasat-e-Madina and in the same breath starts using foul language. His govt is full of foul language and Jadoo, he said. “The poor people are working hard whether a labourer or grower but they are not getting the return of their labour. The grower does not get the return of his crops.” He said Imran told lies to the youth and all his promises including of 10m jobs and 5m houses were false. Imran used to say that he will not approach IMF and will commit suicide if he does so but he struck a deal which is a burden on the poor. His economic policies are not for change but for destruction. The PPP worked hard and now the entire opposition is on one page, he added.

Says Imran Khan playing with democracy of country, time to get rid of him

We all have tabled a no-confidence motion and this coward Imran is running away to contest in the National Assembly, he said. What kind of captain he is who is escaping the pitch and the ground. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Imran has been defeated and his message for the puppet is that show some sportsmanship.

“If you do not have 172 votes then go and sit in Banigala. Imran is destroying Pakistan just to save his rule.

He has harmed the foreign policy of Pakistan. He says that Indian foreign policy is good because the foreign policy of Imran and Modi are similar. Imran is a coward that he said that if India has annexed Kashmir he cannot do anything.”

Bilawal said that Imran sings corruption mantra all the time but never arrested a single corrupt.

Imran says that I do not know Urdu. Yes my Urdu is weak. My Urdu is weak at the age of 30 but Imran’s Urdu is weak even after 70 years, Bilawal stated.

Bilawal Bhutto said that Imran should teach Urdu to his three children.

He said that we have numerous language in Pakistan and they are all spoken by the people of this nation. We will teach Urdu, English and mother tongue to every child in the country.

Imran does not know what is going to happen to him when he is removed. Then he will know what the NAB means. Imran does not know to respect others, he said.

The entire struggle of Imran Khan is boot polishing but now the polish has finished and he has started boot licking.

He is asking for pardon to call neutral with derogatory remarks.

After the no-confidence is a success and government is removed then the opposition parties will carry out electoral reforms and pave the way for free and transparent elections. Earlier Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met with elders of Toori-Bangash tribe.