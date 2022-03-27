News Desk

Stage set for PTI’s power show in Islamabad

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is all set to hold, what is being claimed as, a ‘historic’ gathering of a million people at Islamabad’s Parade Ground today.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the party’s Amar Bil Maroof public meeting. PTI workers have started arriving in Islamabad from different parts of the country to gather at the Parade Ground where the stage has been set for the party’s grand power show.

PM has released an audio message for the nation ahead of the PTI’s grand power show.

“The jalsa being held today is not the PTI’s fight but the battle for Pakistan’s future,” the prime minister said.

“Today, we are out to make Pakistan’s history,” he added, advising the people who want to attend the party’s ‘Amr Bil Maroof’ gathering to set out for Islamabad as soon as possible.

He cautioned that they might not be able to reach the venue on time because of traffic gridlocks on the roads leading to the capital.

PTI senator Faisal Javed Khan in a tweet said that the public meeting will begin at 3pm and PM Imran Khan will likely address the participants around 4pm.

