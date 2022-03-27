Three-day Solar Pakistan exhibition gets under way at Expo Centre

LAHORE – Chairman PM Task Force on Housing Zaigham Rizvi, Chairman NEPRA Tausif H. Farooqi, Chief Executive Officer Alternative Energy Development Board Shah Jahan Mirza and CEO FAKT International Salim Khan Tanolion Saturday inaugurated the three days Solar Pakistan as wells as Electricity Pakistan exhibitions at the Expo Centre. Under the auspices of the FAKT Exhibition, it is the 10th edition of Solar Pakistan Exhibition and the 3rd edition of Electricity Pakistan which is the biggest and the only dedicated solar energy exhibition in the country.

Addressing the occasion, Chairman NEPRA Tausif Farooqi said that it is a wonderful initiative by the FAKT Exhibitions as they have come up to supplement the government efforts to achieve its vision of Clean Green Pakistan. He said that Pakistan has a great potential of renewable solar energy and we believe that it is the right time to promote and invest in the solar sector. “The govt spends millions on the oil import and use the same for electricity production while solar energy is cheapest source and can help solve country’s energy needs economically,” he added. While talking to the media, Chief Executive Officer Alternative Energy Development Board Shah Jahan Mirza said that plans were afoot to launch the process of competitive bidding for the new wind and power projects to meet the targets of clean and green energy as given in the Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) 2021-2030.

Industry experts say that Pakistan is blessed with renewable energy resources and it is the high time to harness the same to overcome the energy woes of the country. They say that the proliferation and promotion of solar energy can go a long way in addressing the load shedding issues in Pakistan.

The three days mega event is being participated in by more than 100 companies involved in the business of solar energy and relevant fields. It is expected that more than 10,000 visitors including traders and industries experts will get an ideal opportunity to get acquainted with the latest and state-of-the-art technologies.