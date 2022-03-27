Three-match Pak-Malaysia Women’s Baseball Series commences today

LAHORE -The three-match women’s baseball series between the national women’s baseball teams of Pakistan and Malaysia will get underway today (Sunday) here at the Bahria Town. Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) President Syed Fakhar Ali Shah along with the captains of both the teams held a press conference here at the National Hockey Stadium to announce the details about the series to be held in Bahria Town Lahore. Malaysian Baseball Federation (MBF) President Sazali bin Hussain and Pakistan team coach Umair Imdad Bhatti were also present on the occasion. Syed Fakhar Ali Shah said: “We are trying to take steps for the promotion of baseball in the region including Pakistan. We welcome Malaysian women’s baseball team to Pakistan. The first match of the series will be played today (Sunday) while the second on 28th and the third on 29th.” Malaysian captain Siti Noor Aishah Binti Samin said: “Our team is happy to come and play in Pakistan. Our focus at the moment is more on the performance of the players than on the defeat and we will try to give better results.” Pakistan team captain Zainab Riaz said: “We welcome Malaysian team. All the players are very excited for the series and both the teams are excellent, hopefully the matches of the series will be interesting.”