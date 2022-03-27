News Desk

Three mouse brought no-confidence motion on observance of Islamophobia Day: Ali Zaidi

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi on Sunday said that three mouse brought no-confidence motion on observance of Islamophobia Day.

Addressing the public in Islamabad today, the Federal Minister mentioned that on the utterance of   Absolutely Not  by a self-righteous leader the no-confidence motion was brought. He added that the party has not yet started. The public must not get tired. We are proud of Imran Khan’s achievement of become Islamic world leader.

He further said that three mouse have gathered and brought the no-trust motion. Out of three mouse, one mice is so big that the it ate whole wheat of the Sindh province. The hospital and schools across Sindh were deteriorated. Under the premiership of Imran Khan we will hunt the mice.

The Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi said that Prime Minster (PM) Imran Khan has brought prosperity to the country.

Addressing the public, Ali Zaidi said that PM is the person thinking about you and me. Our security forces have worked day and night for the prosperity of the country. So far the taxes that were collected by PTI, no other government, in history of the country, ever collected them.

He went on to say that we will bring the no-trust motion. We will establish government in Sindh and provide its public the Health Cards.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

People have to come forward in support of honest leadership of Imran Khan: Pervez Khattak

National

PMLN top leadership will meet PMLQ high level delegation today

National

We all stand with PM Imran, today’s rally sends clear message: Murad Saeed

National

JWP’s Shahzain Bugti announces to part ways with govt

Featured

Pakistan railways ready to revamp centuries-old ‘coolie system’

National

Sh Rasheed warns JUI-F workers against blocking Srinagar Highway

National

PDM caravans reaching Islamabad for power show

National

Pakistan values its relationship with European Union: FM Qureshi

Blogs

How Imran Khan tired to re-make Pakistan

National

Stage set for PTI’s power show in Islamabad

1 of 315

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More