Three mouse brought no-confidence motion on observance of Islamophobia Day: Ali Zaidi

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi on Sunday said that three mouse brought no-confidence motion on observance of Islamophobia Day.

Addressing the public in Islamabad today, the Federal Minister mentioned that on the utterance of Absolutely Not by a self-righteous leader the no-confidence motion was brought. He added that the party has not yet started. The public must not get tired. We are proud of Imran Khan’s achievement of become Islamic world leader.

He further said that three mouse have gathered and brought the no-trust motion. Out of three mouse, one mice is so big that the it ate whole wheat of the Sindh province. The hospital and schools across Sindh were deteriorated. Under the premiership of Imran Khan we will hunt the mice.

The Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi said that Prime Minster (PM) Imran Khan has brought prosperity to the country.

Addressing the public, Ali Zaidi said that PM is the person thinking about you and me. Our security forces have worked day and night for the prosperity of the country. So far the taxes that were collected by PTI, no other government, in history of the country, ever collected them.

He went on to say that we will bring the no-trust motion. We will establish government in Sindh and provide its public the Health Cards.