Township Whites win Col Fateh Sher Memorial T20 Tournament 

LAHORE- Township Whites Cricket Club won the Col Fateh Sher Khan Memorial T20 Cricket Tournament by defeating hosts Model Town Greens Club by one wicket in a thrilling final here on Saturday at the Model Town Greens Ground. Batted first, hosts were bowled out at 130, with Luqman Butt scoring 42 and Waris Khan making 31 in the role of chief scorers. Township Whites’ Mohammad Yaseen and Mohammad Bilawal took three wickets each. In reply, Township Whites chased the target for the loss of nine wickets on the second ball of the last over. Kamran Afzal (38), Hamza Akbar (24), Khawaja Wasif (22) led their side to success. Kamran Afzal was declared man of the match for his responsible batting in the match. Township Whites Naeem Khan was declared the best batsman and player of the tournament. Test cricketer Abid Ali, former Pak team manager Azhar Zaidi, ex-Test cricketer Muhammad Ilyas and others were also present on the occasion.