We all stand with PM Imran, today’s rally sends clear message: Murad Saeed

Federal Minister for Communications and Federal Minister for Postal Services Murad Saeed said on Sunday that today’s historic rally has sent a clear message to the corrupt elite that everyone is standing with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing the historic Amr Bil Maroof (enjoin the good) rally at parade Ground in Islamabad, he said that PM Imran Khan raised voice against Islamophobia all over the world. He said it was Imran Khan who refused to give bases to the US, said “Absolutely Not”.

The minister asked the charged crowd about exposed the internal and external conspiracies and exposed the corrupt gangs.

Saeed went on to say that the country’s sovereignty, honor will never be compromised and will fight internal and external conspiracies together with Imran Khan.

