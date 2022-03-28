270,000 MT wheat procurement target set for Sargodha division

SARGODHA – Additional Commissioner Coordination Saima Younis Sunday said the Sargodha division had set a target of 270,000 metric tonnes of wheat procurement this year.

She was chairing a meeting of the wheat procurement drive in the division here at her office. Deputy commissioners of all four districts and officers of Agriculture and Food departments were also present.

She said that 36 wheat procurement centres would be set up in districts in which 13 procurement centres had been set up in Sargodha, three in Khushab, six in Mianwali and 14 in Bhakkar district.

Director Agriculture Faiz Ahmed Kundi informed the meeting that this year wheat had been cultivated on an area of 1.766 million acres in the division, and the production was expected to be 27-maund per acre.

Deputy Director Food Dr Zia-ul-Haq told the meeting that in the division, 257,950 metric tons of polypropylene (PP) bags and 50,250 metric tons of jute bags would be required this year and at present the Food Department has 15% of gunny bags.

The meeting was informed that 7 inter-district check-posts had been set up in all districts to check illegal transportation of wheat where staff duties had also been assigned.

Saima Younis ordered for holding meetings of farmers for sale of wheat at the government centers and also to ensure early steps for training of field staff and coordinators.

Seven held with contraband

Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested seven people and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession. During a crackdown against drug peddlers and illegal weapon holders, the teams of different police stations conducted raids and nabbed seven accused and recovered 1.7 kg hashish, 200 gram heroin, 2 rifles 444 bore, a pistol 30-bore and gun of 12-bore from them.

The accused were identified as Afzal Abbas, Amanat Ali, Ahsan Raza, Hassan Raza, Kamran, Zaheer and Ghulam Abbas. Cases have been registered against the accused.