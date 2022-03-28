720 sugar bags recovered from private mill

BUREWALA – The District administration on Sunday conducted raid against hoarders and recovered 720 sugar bags from a private mill at DG Khan chowk.

According to official sources, the Assistant Commissioner on a tip off, raided at mill owned by Noor Khaleel and recovered 720 sugar bags from the mill.

The administration sealed the mill on the spot and started further legal action. On this occasion, the AC said that strict action would be taken against hoarders and the sale of sugar on higher rates would not be allowed at all.

Youth electrocuted

A young man was electrocuted when a high voltage electricity wire touched with an iron rod which was in his hands, at 457/EB in Sader police limits on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Aleem (28) years r/o 457/EB was carrying an iron rod to repair something on the roof when the rod touched with hanging high voltage wires of electricity which were passing through his house. As a result, he received electric shocks and died on the spot. It was necessary to mention that deceased was unmarried and the whole family was busy in his marriage preparations which was schedule on March 31.