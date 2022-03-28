Dr Haroon Memon felicitated on receiving Tamgha-e-Imtiaz

BADIN – Key Political, Social, Health and educational personalities have felicitated the founder and In Charge of Thalassemia center Dr. Haroon Memon on conferring Tamgha-e-Imtiaz on his meritorious services in the field of Medical Science. According to a press release on Sunday Federal Minister for Inter provincial coordination Dr. Fahmida Mirza, Former Interior Minister Sindh Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Mirza, GDA Parliamentary leader Hasnain Mirza, Ex MNA and District Nazim Kamal Khan Chang, Deputy Commissioner Agha Shah Nazwaz Khan and other notables have congratulated Dr. Haroon Memon for receiving the Presidential award. Meanwhile a simple but impressive reception was also hosted by the Young Doctors Association and office bearer of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) attended by Dr. Ansar Jafferi, Dr. Zahoor Abbasi, Haroon Gopang, Ashique Khwaja and others. Eminent Political and Social activist Dr. Musarat Khuwaja and President Badin Press Club Tanveer Ahmed Aarain also hold meeting with Dr. Haroon Memon and felicitated him on receiving Tamgha-e-Imtiaz and presented a traditional gift of Sindhi Ajrak.