Eight drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

BAHAWALPUR – The police have apprehended eight alleged drug pushers and recovered 5,680 grams hashish from their possession during raids conducted in different areas of the district. A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, police parties of the district police raided areas lying within jurisdiction of PS Anaiyti, PS Kotwali, PS Sadar, PS Yazman, PS Hasilpur, PS Civil Lines and PS Abbasnagar and arrested eight alleged drug peddlers. The police have recovered 5,680 grams hashish from their possession.

The police have lodged cases against the accused. Further probe was in process.

