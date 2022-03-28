‘Foreign hand’, no surprise

| Imran Khan claims foreign powers conspiring to overthrow PTI

govt | Produces a paper in public as ‘evidence’ but doesn’t share details

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday openly accused foreign powers of ‘hatching a conspiracy’ to destabilise his government in Pakistan through foreign funds. In support of this claim, he showed a letter as a proof saying more content of this letter would be made public soon.

Addressing a public rally of PTI with the title of ‘Amr Bil Maroof’ in Islamabad on Sunday, the PM publicly waved a paper and said a written threat has been given to him.

He said as part of the conspiracy, through huge funding, own people are being used either unintentionally or deliberately for this purpose.

“Efforts are being made to influence our foreign policy abroad,” the prime minister claimed and said that he knew this since last few months.

Khan claimed that he knew which foreign places are being used to destabilize his government.

He cautioned that he would soon make public that characters sitting in Pakistan are dancing on whose signals?

“We would not accept slavery rather we would make friendship with all”, he said.

Khan said he is putting this case before the nation, now it has to decide whether it will allow these conspirators and slaves to hatch conspiracies against the government.

Waving a paper, he said, “A written threat has been hurled on us from abroad, but I want to make it clear that we will not compromise Pakistan’s interests.

He said anyone doubts his claim can come and have an off the record discussion in this regard.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the media and the nation should think as to how long we can remain like this.

He said he will reveal details of the foreign conspiracy against his government very soon and at some appropriate time.

In furthering his comment, Khan without naming former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, former president Asif Ali Zardari, and JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, said the Pakistani nation knows that how a person sitting in London meets with whom and the characters sitting in Pakistan are towing whose line.

The PM paid rich tribute to former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and said he (ZAB) followed independent foreign policy, however, similar conspiracy was hatched against Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, but what an irony it is that Bhutto’s son-in-law and grandson are today sitting with those, who have been involved in the murder of Z A Bhutto.

Talking about his party’s dissidents, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that a PTI parliamentarian having differences with the government should resign first and then take any decision by his own.

He said if any of the PTI members voted for the no-confidence motion against the PM, the people will never forgive him. He expressed the confidence that not only the dissident MNAs of PTI will re-join the party fold, but PML-N and PPP members, who know this conspiracy, will also go against the motion.

He expressed the resolve to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state on the pattern of the State of Madina as established by Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Khan said corrupt elements have been plundering the national wealth for thirty years and now they are trying to blackmail him by moving a no-confidence motion against him.

Imran said he will not compromise on supremacy of law to put the powerful under the ambit of law that is why no NRO will be given to corrupt.

The PM said the government introduced universal health coverage, allocated massive funds under Ehsaas Programme, and provided interest-free easy loans to youth under the Kamyab Jawan Programme.

Imran Khan said with the increase in tax collection, the government gave a subsidy of 2.5 billion rupees, reducing the prices of petrol, diesel and electricity.

Imran Khan said the government introduced the policy of smart lockdown to handle Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the entire world lauded our policy of protecting our people and the economy in a sane manner.

Quoting a report of the World Bank, he said there is least unemployment in Pakistan as compared to other countries of the subcontinent.

He claimed that due to prudent policies of the government, economic growth was recorded at 5.6 percent.

Further highlighting his government’s pro-people policies, the Prime Minister said that exports, industry and tax collection witnessed record growth.

He said 30 billion rupees were allocated to facilitate salaried class to have their own house through easy loans.

He said ten big dams are under construction and will likely be completed by 2028. This will ensure availability of sufficient water for irrigation and human consumption.

Imran Khan said Ravi Urban City project is being completed in Lahore, which is the second planned city after Islamabad in the history of Pakistan. Besides, Lahore Business District is being established to promote businesses in the country.

He said the government has successfully revived the Reko Diq project, which will bring an investment of nine billion dollars. He said the people of Balochistan will benefit the most from this project.

Talking about the government’s initiative to overcome climate change challenge, Imran Khan said that his government is working on Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Program.

He said that we will leave an environmentally-protected country for the coming generation.

He said the government will make Pakistan a tourism hub as it is blessed with enormous scenic beautiful tourism places. He announced to make Skardu of Gilgit Baltistan as a skiing capital of the country.

Imran Khan said the recent revival of the joint opposition alliance – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was in fact funded by “certain” foreign powers with the sole objective of removing a democratically elected government, as it dared to pursue its national interests and follow an independent foreign policy.

“I have never bowed before anyone, except Allah, and will never let my nation bow to anyone,” Imran Khan said as the huge crowd endorsed his resolve.

He said funding from foreign countries was being funnelled into Pakistan, to conspire against a sitting government.

He said he has all the proof, but he would not go into the details as he wants to protect the interests of Pakistan. He said he has not shared full details. He said he was grateful to Allah Almighty as He has bestowed upon him everything that he ever wished. “No person can give me anything more,” he said.

“Will you let them go ahead with this conspiracy?” Imran Khan asked the crowd which chanted “No” in unison.

“Only respectable nations can rise, not those who roam around with a begging bowl.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan regretted that certain foreign players were now using the opposition parties to pitch up against his government to achieve their nefarious designs.

He said Pakistan was a great country with huge potential and an equally great nation. But regretted that few corrupt families have mercilessly plundered its wealth.

He said the entire nation will watch closely how the parliamentarians vote when the National Assembly meets for the vote of no-confidence.