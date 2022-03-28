Our Staff Reporter

Govt not ready to give CM Punjab slot to PML-Q

LAHORE     –     The federal government has conveyed to its key ally in Centre and Punjab, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), that it cannot give slot of Punjab chief minister to the party in return of supporting a no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sources privy to the development reveal that the PML-Q has been conveyed that they could take the slot if PML-N is promising to give it to them in exchange of voting against PM Imran Khan in the no-trust move. “We are ready to give any other concessions to them other than giving chief minister’s slot,” they said.

The response came after sources privy to talks between federal ministers and PML-Q leaders claimed that the key ally in the Centre has asked the government to bring clarity on replacement of chief minister in Punjab. “We want a clear stance on CM slot,” the Q-League leaders conveyed with government team assuring that they would respond after consultations with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PML-Q lamented that the promises made on day one of them joining the coalition were not fulfilled and after being promised two ministries in Centre, the second one was given to them after more than three years. “Whenever the government found itself in hot waters, the Q-League came to rescue but PTI on the other hand treated them like opposition,” they said while quoting PML-Q leaders who said that except in trouble, the PTI leaders have never approached PML-Q for addressing their grievances.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

PTI suggests PM to hold early elections

Islamabad

Chehlum, Quran Khawani held for late Rehman Malik

Lahore

Shujat’s house continues to be centre of political meetings  

National

Dr Haroon Memon felicitated on receiving Tamgha-e-Imtiaz

Karachi

Hot weather to continue in Sindh

National

Over 1.4m people fully vaccinated against COVID-19

National

Woman dies during delivery, family alleges negligence

Lahore

Concrete measures for modern methods of fish farming enumerated

Lahore

PTI workers scuffle with traffic police officials

Business

NTDC blames CPPA-G for overcharging

1 of 535

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More